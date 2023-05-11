WHO announces end of COVID-19 emergency

On 5 May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) made a statement on the fifteenth meeting of the IHR (2005) Emergency Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conclusion, WHO has declared COVID-19 to no longer be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) because of the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths and the decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.







COVID-19 is now considered an established and ongoing health issue.

So it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the public must remember that the epidemic situation of COVID-19 has not ended, because it continues to kill thousands of people every week around the world. (PRD)















