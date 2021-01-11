Thailand employers urged to register illegal migrant workers to avoid labor shortage

Bangkok (NNT) – Regarding a solution to the problem of illegal migrant workers which is seen as one of the causes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) has asked entrepreneurs to register their illegal migrant workers to help solve the problem of a labor shortage in the fishery sector.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin disclosed today that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered the MOL to cooperate with the Ministry of the Interior to expedite registration of illegal migrant workers which will help solve the labor shortage problem and be an opportunity to conduct disease screening tests to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is believed that many illegal migrant workers in the fish processing sector are keen to take up the offer by the government.

He stressed that the process should be completed between January 15 and February 13 before strict enforcement of the law. (NNT)















