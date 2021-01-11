Thai Prime Minister opens his heart and office on Children’s Day

Bangkok – This year on New Normal Children’s Day, the Prime Minister opened his office at Government House, and greeted selected representatives of children from across the country, letting them sit on the Prime Minister’s chair while having a conversation with them.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, celebrated National Children’s Day today, by chatting with a number of children at Government House, including Winner, a little amulet expert, and Tigger, whose dream is to build a spaceship able to travel to Mars.







The Prime Minister invited the children to see his office, try out the PM’s chair, and have photos taken as a lifelong reminder of the day. He urged the children to uphold the virtues of loyalty and the country-religion-king ideology.

Besides these young children, the Prime Minister also met with youths engaged in campaigns for the benefit of society, such as the Smogathon group interested in solving the haze and forest fire hazards; the Hackathon group who have identified issues besetting Thailand’s bureaucracy, and the Youth in Charge group who have organized several activities that encourage the country’s youth to become agents of change.





The Prime Minister thanked the young visitors for their contribution to Thai society, while pledging to support them and be their advisor.

The Prime Minister posted on his Facebook page the motto for this year’s Children’s Day, where he urged children to participate in national development, uphold society’s virtues, and be loyal.

He also urged children to understand the current challenges and changes the world is facing, including digital technology and the COVID-19 pandemic, while stressing that everyone, regardless of their age and gender, should be united on the basis of love, to help take the country forward while preserving the noble Thai culture passed on over the generations.

The Prime Minister spoke of his gratitude for the well wishing cards sent by children from around the world, and said he will continue to do his best as the country’s PM. (NNT)















