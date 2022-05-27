Thailand eases rules on cannabis use for health and economy

The Ministry of Public Health has emphasized that easing rules on cannabis use is aimed at promoting health and economy and parties will launch efforts to campaign against its abuse.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives of MCOT and other organizations that agreed to publicize the proper use of cannabis. The other parties are the Medical Council of Thailand, the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council, the Pharmacy Council, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Thai Traditional Medical Council.



Regarding cannabis use, Mr Anutin said from June 9 the Ministry of Public Health would control only the use of cannabis and hemp extract with more than 0.2% content of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by weight. As a result, parts of cannabis and hemp could be used to make food, cosmetic and herbal products and that would be a new chapter of cannabis and hemp history in Thailand, Mr Anutin said.







The MOU signing was aimed at promoting the use of cannabis and hemp for health, medical, economic and industrial purposes. They could be used to produce cosmetics, herbal products and food products and support the research and development of beauty products. People would have more choices for the care of their own health, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)































