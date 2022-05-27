Thailand urges drinkers to avoid sharing glasses in pubs and bars

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has resolved to allow the reopening of entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke places, and massage parlors starting next month. However, the permission is applicable only to establishments located in the “Green” and “Blue” zones.

According to the agency, businesses in these two zones can stay open until midnight. They must also formally request permission from local authorities and strictly adhere to disease control guidelines, such as a prohibition on sharing drinking glasses, a vaccine mandate of at least three doses for both customers and employees, and weekly ATK tests.



A CCSA meeting today (May 26) also discussed the transition of COVID-19 from pandemic to endemic, which is expected to occur sooner than previously anticipated.

Citing information from the Ministry of Public Health, CCSA Spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said related organizations are now preparing plans for the transition to occur as soon as approval is officially granted by the agency.







The move came as the number of daily COVID-19 infections began to level off. Officials also stated that the severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is less severe than seasonal flu, while vaccination coverage has been steadily increasing.

Natapanu added that as more restrictions are lifted, more activities, including on-site seminars, will return, as will more tourists.

The spokesperson also reminded the public that quarantine measures for inbound travelers will be lifted on June 1st. Furthermore, all Thai nationals returning home will no longer be required to register for the Thailand Pass. The system will also be streamlined to reduce the time it takes to process each entry application.





Green Zone (14 provinces): Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhom Phanom, Nan, Buriram, Pichit, Ang Thong, Mahasakam, Yasathon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.

Blue zone (17 provinces): Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya), Phuket, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Songkhla. (NNT)

































