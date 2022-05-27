More travelers from Singapore, India, and Indonesia make their way to Thailand

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is expected to announce the transition of COVID-19 from a pandemic to an endemic sooner than later.

Citing information from the Ministry of Public Health, Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said related organizations are preparing plans for the transition. The move came as the number of daily COVID-19 infections is starting to stabilize. Officials also indicated that the severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is less than that of seasonal flu, whereas the vaccination coverage has been increasing at a constant pace.



The Deputy Spokesperson also said that with more restrictions soon to be removed, more and more activities, including on-site seminars will return, along with more tourists. Recent reports indicate that more Asian travelers such as those from Singapore, India, and Indonesia have made their way to Thailand. He asked all Thais to be good hosts, and welcome them with Thailand’s world-class hospitality.







He reminded that quarantine measures for inbound travelers will be lifted from June 1st. In addition, all Thai nationals returning home will no longer need to register for Thailand Pass. The system itself will also be streamlined to speed up the entry application process.

The CCSA also resolved to allow the reopening of entertainment venues, pubs, bars, Karaoke places, and massage parlors from next month. However, the permission is applicable only to the “Green” and “Blue” zones. These establishments can stay open until midnight. They must also formally ask for permission from local authorities and strictly follow the disease control guidelines including a ban on sharing drinking glasses, a vaccine mandate of at least 3 doses for both customers and workers, and weekly ATK tests.

The details of the adjustment to the Thailand Pass system can be found on the CCSA's official Facebook page "informationcovid19." (NNT)




































