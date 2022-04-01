Thailand eases COVID-19 curbs nationwide allowing Songkran 2022 festivities

Bangkok, 31 March, 2022 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide an update on the latest announcement by the Royal Thai Government that has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions nationwide from 1 April, 2022, while allowing Songkran festivities to be held under stringent health and safety standards.







Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 30 March, 2022, the announcement increased the designation of ‘Blue Zone’ provinces from 8 to 10 and maintained 16 other provinces with ‘Blue Zone’ districts. Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone has been increased from 25 to 47 provinces, while Controlled Areas or orange zone has been adjusted from 44 to 22 provinces. Meanwhile, the Emergency Decree has been extended for the seventeenth time until 31 May, 2022.

For international travellers planning to travel Thailand during this time, please visit https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/ for more information on the three main entry schemes.





Guidelines for Songkran 2022 Festivities

While allowing Songkran 2022 festivities to be held under universal prevention and COVID-free setting guidelines, the government advised everyone planning to enjoy the Thai New Year to get fully vaccinated and to undergo a self-ATK at least 72 hours before joining group activities.







Activities should focus on the traditional and cultural aspects of the celebration; such as, Song Nam Phra (a ritual that involves the pouring of scented water onto a temple’s sacred Buddha images), Rot Nam Dam Hua (a ritual where young people prepare jasmine water and Nam Op scented water with which to wash their parents’ or elders’ hands to ask for blessing), traditional performances and processions, and music performances.

Water splashing, powder smearing, and foam parties are prohibited both at Songkran locations and in public areas. Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at the event’s location.





10 “Blue Zone” Provinces + 16 Provinces with ‘Blue Zone” Districts

All businesses and activities in the Blue Zone provinces/districts can resume “New Normal” operations under stringent health and safety standards.

Central Region: Bangkok, and Ayutthaya (Mueang district only), Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan (Mueang, Hua Hin, and Nong Kae districts only), and Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport only).







Eastern Region: Chanthaburi (only for Mueang and Tha Mai districts), Chon Buri, Rayong (Ko Samet only), and Trat (Ko Chang and Ko Kut districts only).

Northeastern Region: Buri Ram (Mueang district only), Khon Kaen (Mueang, Khao Suan Kwang, Poei Noi, Phon, Phu Wiang, Wiang Kao, and Ubolratana districts only), Loei (Chiang Khan district only), Nakhon Ratchasima (Mueang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Chok Chai, Pak Chong, Phimai, Sikhio, and Wang Nam Khiao districts), Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts only), Surin (Mueang and Tha Tum districts only), and Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Prachaksilpakhom, and Nong Han districts only).



Northern Region: Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai (Mueang, Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, Mae Sai, Phan, Thoeng, Wiang Kaen, and Wiang Pa Pao districts only).

Southern Region: Krabi, Phang-nga, Phuket, Ranong (Ko Phayam only), and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao only).

47 provinces Areas under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone

Nearly all businesses and activities in the yellow zone provinces can also resume “New Normal” operations. Meetings, events, and fairs can be also held with the number of attendees capped at 1,000.







Central Region: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri.

Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi*, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Trat*.

Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Loei*, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai*, Kalasin, Khon Kaen*, Roi Et, Sakhon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin*, Ubon Ratchathani, and Yasothon.

Northern Region: Chiang Rai*, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit.

Southern Region: Chumphon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Satun, Trang, and Yala.





20 Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Malls, markets, convenience stores, and cinemas can resume “New Normal” operations in a COVID-free setting. Amusement parks and water parks within shopping malls, department stores, community malls, and similar venues can open resume operations for open air facilities.



Restaurants and eateries in the orange zone provinces can resume normal opening hours, but will not be allowed to serve dine-in customers alcoholic beverages. This measure applies to all restaurants and eateries, both standalone and those situated in shopping malls, department stores, community malls, and similar venues.

Meetings and events in hotels, trade centres, convention halls, and similar venues can be organised for less than 1,000 attendees

Beauty and aesthetic clinics, hair salons and barbershops, tattoo shops, massage and spa shops, and Thai traditional massage shops can open until 24.00 Hrs.







Central Region: Ayutthaya*, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachuap Khiri Khan*, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan*, and Samut Sakhon.

Eastern Region: Rayong*

Northeastern Region: Buri Ram*, Nakhon Ratchasima*, and Udon Thani*.

Northern Region: Tak.

Southern Region: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong*, Songkhla, and Surat Thani*.

*Except for areas designated as “Blue Zone” pilot tourist destinations.

The TAT Newsroom will be providing an update via www.tatnews.org as soon as the official information becomes available.





























