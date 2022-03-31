Pattaya’s mayoral hopefuls get official

Already the favorite in Pattaya’s mayoral election, the hand-picked candidate of outgoing mayor Sonthaya Kunplome will be listed first on the May 22 ballot.

Former MP and deputy mayor Poramet Ngampichet pulled the lucky No. 1 out of the hat at Thursday’s election filing, giving the Kunplome clan, already deeply rooted in Pattaya and Chonburi, another advantage.



Former Banglamung District chief and independent mayoral candidate Sakchai Taengho got No. 2, Move Forward Party nominee Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai pulled third and former city councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn of the Pattaya Ruam Jai group will be listed fourth.

Filing day began early, with Sakchai arriving at Pattaya City Hall at 6 a.m. Poramet, the second to arrive, didn’t show up until 7 a.m. Both candidates greeted and hugged each other when they met.







Shortly after, Sinchai arrived with group leader and former mayor Niran Wathanasartsathorn, followed Kittisak and progressive movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Sakchai said he had waited a long time for this day and that he was 100% confident that he will win the hearts of the Pattaya residents because of his experience as a former district chief who dedicated his life to developing Pattaya. He pledged to continue to do so if elected.



Poramet concurred that he is ready to develop Pattaya into a better place to live and that he is confident that he will win the hearts and minds of the Pattaya citizens. He next heads to the streets to ask people to vote for him.

Sinchai said drawing last doesn’t bother him because, whatever the number, he is ready to work for the people of Pattaya. The first thing that he will do is to revive the economy and solve the problems without much pressure.





“I am 100% confident that we can change Pattaya for the better and we are ready to go to the people to ask for their votes. I will start to meet the people in Naklua communities and slowly move on towards Pattaya,” Sinchai said.

Kittisak reiterated very clearly that he is not concerned about the competition and is ready to grab victory and the chair of the mayor of Pattaya.







“I will reclaim Pattaya for everyone. I will go forward to solve the problems of the people, the economy and will develop Pattaya,” he said.

Besides the mayor, there were many candidates who applied for the Pattaya City Council, including 23 candidates for Zone 1, 23 candidates for Zone 2, 21 candidates for Zone 3, and 20 candidates for Zone 4.







Chonburi Election Commissioner Santad Siriananpaibool said that the process of registration went smoothly and there were no complaints or petitions from any party. He expected an 80% turnout in this mayoral and city council election.































