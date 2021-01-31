Thailand eases COVID-19 control measures in most areas from Monday Feb 1

The latest update regarding the Royal Thai Government’s announcement on easing of the COVID-19 control measures in most areas nationwide, with strict restrictions remain in place in five at-risk provinces.

Effective from 1 February, 2021, the government has classified Thailand’s 77 provinces into five areas with specific measures in place depending on the level of risk.







Maximum controlled areas (1 province): only Samut Sakon is classified under this area.

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Markets and flea markets.

√ Restaurants and eateries, but must close at 21.00 Hrs., and no alcoholic drinks.

√ Shopping centres and department stores, but must close at 21.00 Hrs.

√ Nurseries and elderly care centres for residents.

√ Hotels with visitor contact tracing systems.

Closure orders remain in place for:

X Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars and karaoke shops.

X Boxing stadiums and indoor fitness clubs.

X Fighting cock-bull-fish venues and similar racetracks and amulet centres.

X Bath and massage parlours, spas, and Thai traditional massage shops.

X Educational institutions of all levels.

X Playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades and Internet shops.

X Meeting and banquet activities and venues, cultural events with mass gathering, and trade fairs.

X Public transport terminals.





High controlled areas (4 provinces): Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Restaurants and eateries, but must close at 23.00 Hrs., and no alcoholic drinks.

√ Educational institutions of all levels can reopen for on-site, online, and on-air classes, but crowd activities are prohibited.

√ Meetings, seminars, banquets, or food donation events with participant number limited at 100, and no alcoholic drinks or dancing.

√ Shopping malls, department stores, community malls, supermarkets, and convenience marts can resume normal operating hours, but crowd activities are prohibited.

√ Trade and exhibition halls and convention centres can resume normal operating hours with participant numbers limited at 1 person per 1 square metre.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops with customer numbers limited.

√ Outdoor and indoor workout venues, including gyms, fitness centres and boxing rings. Competitions can be organised but without any audiences.







Closure orders remain in place for:

X Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars and karaoke shops.

X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues.

X Bath and massage parlours, and outcall services are prohibited.

Controlled areas (20 provinces): (region by region) Central: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri and Suphan Buri; East: Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat, and West: Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, and Tak.

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars and karaoke shops, but dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks must stop at 23.00 Hrs. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited.

√ Restaurants and eateries, but sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages must end at 23.00 Hrs.

√ Shopping malls, department stores, community malls, supermarkets and convenience marts can resume normal operating hours, but crowd activities are prohibited.

√ Screening in place for Thai travellers, especially those from the maximum and high controlled areas.

√ Bath and massage parlours, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Indoor gyms and fitness centres and boxing stadiums. Competitions can be organised with a limited number of audiences.





Closure orders remain in place for:

X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues.

High surveillance areas (17 provinces): (region by region) Central: Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, and Uthai Thani, North: Kamphaeng Phet and Sukhothai, Northeast: Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and South: Chumphon, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Yala.

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars and karaoke shops, but dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks must stop at 24.00 Hrs.

√ Restaurants and eateries, but dining-in and sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages must end at 24.00 Hrs.

√ Shopping malls, department stores, community malls, supermarkets and convenience marts can resume normal operating hours, but crowd activities are prohibited.

√ Screening in place for Thai travellers, especially those from the maximum and high controlled areas.

√ Bath and massage parlours, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Indoor and outdoor gyms and fitness centres and boxing stadiums. Competitions can be organised with a number of audiences in accordance with the rules and regulations.







Closure orders remain in place for:

X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues.

Surveillance areas (35 provinces): (region by region) North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae and Uttaradit, Northeast: Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and South: Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Phuket, Satun, and Trang.

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops can resume normal operation hours in accordance with the relevant laws, including dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks. Music performances and dancing are also allowed.

√ Restaurants and eateries can resume normal operations.

√ Screening in place for Thai travellers, especially those from the maximum and high controlled areas.

√ Bath and massage parlours, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Indoor and outdoor gyms and fitness centres and boxing stadiums. Competitions can be organised with a number of audiences in accordance with the rules and regulations.





Closure orders remain in place for: X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org); Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.













