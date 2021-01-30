Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei, northern Thailand reopens on Feb 1

The spread of COVID-19 had resulted in closing of Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province since January 5 and will reopen to welcome visitors again on February 1.





Park Director Samret Phusaensri said tourists must follow preventive measures, including pre-registering via QUEQ application, checking in and out on ThaiChana platform, having their ID card scanned, passing thermal screening and wearing face masks.

He added that those who travelled from provinces in the maximum control zone must present a certificate stating that they were permitted to travel by the provincial authority. (NNT)













