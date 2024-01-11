Thailand earns over 6.6 billion baht from foreign film productions – setting new record for industry

Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol shared data on the unprecedented number of international film projects in Thailand in 2023. According to the data, 466 international film projects from 40 different nations shot in Thailand bringing in an estimated 6.6 billion baht. Since Thailand started encouraging the film industry, this is the highest revenue that international filmmakers have brought in. the United States was the most important source of foreign film crews, with 34 productions earning more than 3.1 billion baht. Hong Kong was in second place with 10 projects that brought in 707 million baht. The next three top sources were China, Germany, and South Korea.







The top 10 provinces in Thailand with the most foreign film productions in 2023 were:

Bangkok Chonburi Samut Prakan Pathum Thani Phuket Nonthaburi Chiang Mai Nakhon Pathom Krabi Ratchaburi (PRD)





























