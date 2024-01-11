PM highlights importance of youth contribution to society and the nation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his deep pride and appreciation for the knowledge, abilities, and notable achievements of Thai children, which have brought honor to the country.

He commended the Ministry of Education and related agencies for prioritizing the development of children and youth, who will grow up to be vital contributors to the nation’s future.







The Premier reiterated that the government acknowledges the importance of developing the country’s human resources and places significant emphasis on the younger generation by fostering cooperation across all sectors to improve educational quality, and living standards, and instilling a sense of social responsibility in the youth, to nurture pride in their nation and steadfastness in the main pillars that are the nation, the religion, and the monarchy.







Prime Minister Srettha stressed the importance for all children and youth to show gratitude and respect to their parents, benefactors, and the nation. He emphasized the need for unity, patriotism, discipline within the confines of the law, and being knowledgeable and skillful coupled with good morals. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation and youth contribution to society and the nation. (NNT)



































