Blind children wish Pattaya mayor a Happy New Year

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet extended a heartfelt welcome to a delegation of teachers and students from the Redemptorist School for the Blind, Pattaya, on January 9. Chid Sukhnu and the school’s teachers conveyed their New Year wishes to Mayor Ngampichet, expressing gratitude for the positive relationships the school has fostered with the city of Pattaya.







To mark the occasion, students from the School for the Blind showcased their talents by performing a New Year’s song, extending their best wishes to the mayor. In return, Mayor Ngampichet reciprocated the warm sentiments, fostering a spirit of community and unity between the city and the School for the Blind.





























