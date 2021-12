Pattaya’s Yami Un Ibadah mosque raised funds for maintenance and youths’ education.

Haji Wiboon Muktaree, president of the Sonti Islam Association, kicked off the Dec. 28 fundraiser with Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak.

Winai spoke about the projects being undertaken by the mosque for area Muslims before mosque leaders led prayers and lessons. Booths sold food and souvenirs to raise funds for the mosque and its youth-education projects.