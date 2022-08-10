Thailand downgrading COVID status in two months

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has indicated that it will remain vigilant in monitoring COVID mutations while the status of COVID-19 is set to be downgraded on October 1.

DDC Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong stated that from October 1 onwards, COVID-19 will be put on the Public Health Ministry’s list of communicable diseases under surveillance. The virus is currently classified as a dangerous communicable disease, as determined by the National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) in February 2020.







According to the director-general, diseases on the communicable diseases under surveillance list must be reported to the ministry as soon as a new case is discovered. He reiterated that despite some other countries now treating the virus as any other general disease, ministry officials will keep a close eye on the situation to ensure that no new significant mutations emerge that pose health risks to the public.







The director-general also said authorities are still closely assessing the current situation before considering lifting the remaining restrictions. He still advises the public to maintain prevention measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, especially for vulnerable groups who are prone to severe COVID conditions.(NNT)

































