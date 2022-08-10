Thai court dismisses petition to halt ‘Orange Line’ project bidding

The Central Administrative Court has denied a request by the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) to halt the current round of bidding for jointly investing in the Orange Line’s western expansion project.

The court determined that there was no valid basis to halt the ongoing bidding for the Bang Khun Non-Min Buri extension of the Orange Line, and that the proposed suspension of the project would incur daily costs of approximately 41.26 million baht for so-called care of work.







Last month, BTSC petitioned the court to halt this second round of bidding on the project and to order the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to reissue the 2020 version of the terms of reference (ToR) and request for proposal (RFP) that were initially used for the first round of bidding.

The court previously decided in favor of BTSC, stating that the MRTA’s February 3 decision to cancel the first round of bidding, in which BTSC participated, was illegal. Following the suspension of the first bidding round, the MRTA issued an invitation to tender under amended terms, which led to the BTSC filing suit.







With the dismissal of the BTSC petition, the bid selection committee is expected to proceed to the next phase of the bidding process, during which it will evaluate the technical capabilities of all current bidders to implement the electric rail project. (NNT)

































