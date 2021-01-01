Thailand domestic airlines continue to fly with stricter health and safety measure in place

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) maintains that airlines must continue to follow the health and safety regulations during the current resurgence of local transmission. These include:

Food and drinks served on board are prohibited. If utmost necessary, crews may consider offering drinking water to passengers in predetermined social distancing areas in the aircraft.







Newspapers, magazines, or brochures provided on board are prohibited with an exception for safety cards or pamphlets.

While no social distancing on seats are required in the aircraft, all crews and passengers are required to wear face masks at all times. Effective from 31 December, 2020, until further notice.















