Extra holidays in 2021 to benefit Thailand domestic tourism before COVID-19 vaccine availability

Special long holidays that the government announced would be beneficial to tourism said the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Kalin Sarasin, the chairman, made the comment in response to the long holidays for 2021 that the cabinet approved in its meeting on Dec 29, 2020. He said most operators agreed with the resolution although the holidays might have some impacts on export-oriented production.

Manufacturers would be able to manage their time and the special holidays would stimulate tourism in the country before COVID-19 solutions in the second half of 2021, he said.







Pending a COVID-19 vaccine, in the first half of 2021 Thailand would have to depend on domestic tourism. Despite the new COVID-19 outbreaks, Thai people were more aware and better prepared to protect themselves from the disease and importantly the government did not impose business lockdowns as it had done in early 2020, Mr Kalin said.

The chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce said foreign investors saw good opportunities to increase investment in Thailand because the country was handling COVID-19 better than many other countries.

The private sector therefore expected real economic recovery over the time, he said.

“The Thai GDP will grow by at least 5% in 2021. The shortage of cargo containers will be relieved next April and Thai exports will expand by at least 5-6%,” Mr Kalin said. (TNA)













