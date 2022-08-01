Thailand distributes ‘Long Acting Antibody’ (LAAB) jabs to provincial health offices on Aug 1

Long Acting Antibody (LAAB) immunization to boost immunity against COVID-19 will be available at public health centers starting in August for people with weakened immune systems.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, people with low immunity against or those unable to develop immunity after getting vaccinated can receive LAAB injections at public health centers listed by the provincial communicable disease committees nationwide beginning August 1.







She added that the Ministry of Public Health has assigned provincial health offices to survey and provide a list of patients requiring LAAB in order to provide them with comprehensive immunization.

The ministry received its first LAAB batch on July 25 and the remaining order, totaling around 250,000 doses, will be delivered continuously until the end of the year. 500,000 immunocompromised people in Thailand are estimated to require LAAB medication.





Traisuree also assured that the government’s goal is for everyone to have immunity in order to protect against and reduce the risk of death from COVID infections. (NNT)

































