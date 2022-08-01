Thailand maintains number of forest rangers despite budget cuts

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has assured that it will maintain the current number of forest rangers and their welfare amid increasing budget constraints.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa made the pledge in front of hundreds of rangers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), the Department of Royal Forest (DRF) and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) at the Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday (30 July) during an event celebrating Ranger Day.







The minister said their hard work is greatly appreciated by the agency and that he will do his best to secure their employment with the agency.

To offset the revenue loss caused by the closure of all national parks due to the pandemic, the ministry started reducing the number of DNP rangers by 33% in 2022.



Others have experienced a wage reduction of up to 25%. At the time, the ministry also announced that additional budget cuts would be implemented in October, prompting many officials to express concerns about their careers.

About 80% of some 20,000 rangers from all departments under the ministry’s jurisdiction are temporary staff members. (NNT)

































