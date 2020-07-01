Thailand dismisses ‘Swine Flu’ from China scare

The swine flu in China should not be severe and pork consumption can continue as usual, said the director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease.







Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn said the influenza originated from China and he was waiting for clear information. There had not been information about the symptoms of the new disease and it needed to be closely monitored, he said.



However, people should not be worried because Thailand was already watching out for influenza and people were generally wearing face masks. As a result, the number of people having a cold was declining, Dr Sophon said.

He suggested that people should not panic or reduce their consumption of pork or poultry.

Normally when there was one epidemic like the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), other diseases might occur but would not be severe, Dr Sophon said. He believed the Chinese government had enough experiences to control diseases after COVID-19.











