Thailand approves ‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism package

A meeting of cabinet ministers on Tuesday approved a domestic tourism stimulus package, and changed the name of the government’s tourism project from ‘Pansuk (happiness-sharing) Trips’ to ‘We Travel Together’.







The cabinet meeting approved a budget of 22.4 billion baht to stimulate domestic tourism. The budget will be used to carry out two tourism projects. The first project will fund holiday travel for 1.2 million public health volunteers in communities and medical personnel at Sub-district Health Promotion hospitals. The subsidy is limited to 2,000 baht per tourist for a trip of two days and one night. The project is expected to help some 13,000 tour agencies.





The second is the We Travel Together project, which combines two tourism packages. Hotel and homestay operators as well as restaurateurs can register with the project, starting today. However, hotel operators are required to have a license from the Department of Tourism.

Members of the public can then register with the project on เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com. They are required to download the Pao Tang mobile application to receive 600 baht for tourism-related spending each night. Concerning airfares, the subsidy is limited to 1,000 baht per tourist. However, bus fares and car rental fees are not included due to the large number of transport operators, and a data analysis platform is still under development.

To facilitate the progress of travelers and ease traffic congestion during the four-day holiday, from July 4th to 7th, the cabinet meeting also approved a proposal to waive tolls on motorways No. 7 and No. 9. Tolls will be waived from 12:01 a.m. on July 3rd to 12:00 a.m. on July 8th.(NNT)











