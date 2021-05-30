Thai firm to import world’s first COVID-vaccine for animals from Russia

Supreme Pharmatech, a major pharmaceutical manufacturer in Thailand, plans to import 10,000 doses of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals.

Supreme Pharmatech CEO, Milint Wintarasiri, said the company is in negotiations with the manufacturer, Carnivac-Cov, to import the vaccine.







She said that this is a good opportunity to contribute to the health of animals, as many people spend time in close proximity to them. It will help reduce the risk of infection, and now is an appropriate time, since vaccination of humans has begun.







According to Russian media, “Carnivac-Cov” has been shown to protect against COVID-19 in dogs, cats, arctic foxes, mink, foxes and other animals, with few side-effects. (NNT)























