Thailand develops smart cities to improve quality of life for local communities and foreign tourists

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society expects an initial investment of more than 60 billion baht from the public and private sectors in developing 30 smart cities across the kingdom.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn made the remarks after discussing preparations for developing Hua Hin into a Smart City with provincial officials and relevant agencies.







The smart city transition is expected to improve the quality of life for local communities, as well as help the resort city handle increased numbers of domestic and foreign tourists.

Smart Cities logos have so far been issued to 15 cities across 14 provinces in order to promote their capacities for attracting public and private investment. The success of these cities in developing into Smart Cities is projected to benefit some 16 million people.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the cities receiving the logos have played a crucial role in advancing urban development and optimizing the use of resources.

He added that these efforts help to improve people’s quality of life, while further noting that he expects work to be expanded so the smart cities ecosystem can reach other provinces and generate added value nationwide.







According to the prime minister, connected development will bring about income and progress without leaving anyone behind. He acknowledged, however, that local identities and ways of life need to be given due consideration along the way. (NNT)



























