New Czech film ‘Ostrov’ showcases beauty of Phuket and Krabi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that Thailand has once again received glittering exposure on the international movie scene, with Phuket and Krabi starring as the prime locations in new Czech film ‘Ostrov’ (The Island) which premiered on 1 February, 2023, in Prague.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Phuket and Krabi are popular destinations for so many travellers the world over. It is fantastic to see them feature so prominently in Ostrov, as wonderful showcases for Thailand’s ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign and the kingdom’s soft power foundations and experience-based tourism.”







Ostrov’s premiere on 1 February at Lucerna cinema in Prague was attended by members of the media, media partners of the film, representatives of the state fund of cinematography, actors, artists, and leading cultural figures of the Czech Republic.

Also attending the high-profile event was the Ambassador of Thailand to the Czech Republic, and at the conclusion of the film’ screening, guests were invited to join a ceremonial party that featured a welcoming Thai atmosphere complete with the serving of authentic Thai cuisine.









Following the premiere, Ostrov opened on 2 February in 180 cinemas throughout the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Ostrov was the first Czech film production to concentrate almost all of its filming entirely in Thailand, with 97% of the movie being shot in picturesque Phuket and Krabi.

The film stars Jiří Langmajer and Jana Plodková, and tells the story of a vacation in which the two end up on a beautiful, deserted island. It was directed and screen-written by Rudolf Havlík, who said “It’s an adventure comedy in the truest sense of the word and will appeal to anyone who likes to travel or simply likes adventure and romance.”







During the filming of Ostrov, lead actor Jiří Langmajer posted pictures and videos of his experiences in Thailand to his more than 200,000 Instagram followers, generating even further valuable exposure for Thailand as a holiday destination.

Of her time in Thailand making the film, Jana Plodková said “I was in Thailand for the first time and I was completely captivated by this country, the local people, the culture, the nature. The entire filming and stay were a gift I never dreamed of. Every morning I got up around six, before filming, to enjoy the empty beach and the sunrise. That was extremely invigorating. On my day off, I took a trip to the elephants, or the girls and I climbed the 1,237 steps at the Tiger Cave Temple. Every day I saw monitor lizards, monkeys and sometimes hornbills.”

Movie trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3SkPR3LXHIc (TAT)































