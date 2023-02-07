Thai immigration officers charged over illegal visa malfeasance

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn has revealed that over 100 immigration police officers have been accused of issuing visas illegally to foreign visitors.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, 110 officers have been charged with malfeasance in office and accepting bribes. The case is expected to be sent to the public prosecutors this week.







The investigation, which is an extension of a previous probe into the conduct of a few immigration police officers, implicates immigration police officers and local administration officials.

The officers were allegedly involved in issuing visas to businessman Chaiyanat Kornchayanant and other Chinese nationals who were connected to “grey” businesses in Thailand.

Chaiyanat and several of his associates are currently in custody on multiple charges, including narcotics trafficking, money laundering and involvement in organized transnational crime. (NNT)



























