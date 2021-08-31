Thailand develops mouthwash to limit COVID-19 spread

Mahidol University’s Faculties of Dentistry and of Tropical Medicine has developed a new mouthwash which limits the spread of new COVID-19 via an infected person’s saliva.

Mahidol University’s Dental Hospital Director Dr. Surakit Wisutthiwatthanakorn said the formula uses a safe amount of hydrogen peroxide, as an anti-viral agent, plus other ingredients that will not irritate the oral cavity.







He said the trial phase, among patients at the Dental Hospital, revealed that the mouthwash is capable of killing more than 99.9% of new coronavirus in patients’ saliva. For example, if a patient has 100,000 units of COVID-19 virus in their saliva, only 41 units will still be alive after using this mouthwash for one minute.

Dr. Surakit added that the mouthwash is able to tackle mutated variants of the virus, as it eliminates the fat layer protecting it, rendering it incapable of multiplying. Furthermore, the anti-COVID mouthwash does not affect the color of the user’s teeth and can be stored at room temperature for more than a year.



Mahidol University is planning to distribute the new mouthwash to field hospitals in prisons and military camps, where the risk of infection from patients and medical professionals is high due to limited space and protective gear. (NNT)



























