Thailand launches 2nd phase of human trials of Chula-Cov19 vaccine

Chulalongkorn University researchers have launched the second phase of human trials of the Chula-Cov19 mRNA vaccine, after the Phase 1 trial greatly boosted volunteers’ antibodies against the COVID-19 virus.

Chula-Cov19 mRNA development program Director Dr. Kiat Ruxrungtham said the vaccine proved effective against all four variants of the virus in Phase 1 and is expected to be registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) in April next year. The vaccine can induce a very strong antibody response.







He said, after being injected with the mRNA vaccine, Phase 1 volunteers developed 94% protection against COVID-19 symptoms, with high antibody activation. The vaccine also stimulated T-cell immunity, which helps to kill the virus in the cells of infected people. Volunteers experienced mild to moderate side effects within seven days after vaccination.



Dr. Kiat said the second phase involves a 2a trial on 150-300 volunteers followed by a 2b trial on 5,000 volunteers in October. If all goes well, a third and final-phase of trials will be conducted on 15,000-30,000 volunteers. The vaccine could be registered by April 2022 and is now on track to become Southeast Asia’s first mRNA jab. (NNT)



























