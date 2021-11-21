Thailand develops forecasting system to combat PM2.5 airborne dust

The Meteorological Department and the Department of Disease Control have entered into collaboration over personnel development and tools creation for the purpose of increasing accuracy in airborne dust situation forecasts and reducing the effects of PM2.5 air pollution.

The two agencies signed a memorandum of understanding on academic cooperation for PM2.5 dust detection tools and forecasting.







Pollution Control Department Director-General Athapol Charoenshunsa said his department has developed an air quality forecasting system for use in evaluating the PM2.5 situation in the North and in Greater Bangkok. The system receives weather data from the Meteorological Department, which helps increase the efficiency of PM2.5 predictions and air pollution response planning. He said the government and other sectors benefit from the information, which has brought forth improvements in the PM2.5 situation.



Meteorological Department Director-General Nattapon Nattasomboon said the academic and research collaboration involved meteorological data and pollution data, and personnel development. The cooperation will last for 3 years, and the aim is to enable the use of data for accurate handling of airborne dust situations. (NNT)




























