Thai-made armoured vehicles delivered to Bhutan UN peacekeeping force

Thailand has delivered 15 military armored vehicles to the government of Bhutan. The Thai-made armored vehicles will be serving in the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in central Africa next month.

Gen Chaichan Changmongkol, Deputy Minister of Defence, officiated the delivery of 15 Thai-made rubber tire-wheeled 4×4 armored vehicles to the government of Bhutan, with the Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand Kinzang Dorji representing his country in the handover ceremony.







The government of Bhutan will be deploying these vehicles at the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic next month, making it the first UN mission to be supplied with this model of vehicles.



The 4×4 armored vehicles were constructed for the government of Bhutan by the Thailand-based Chaiseri Metal and Rubber Company Limited, under close cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

The ambassador said his government had selected these vehicles out of confidence in the quality and performance of the Thai company. (NNT)



























