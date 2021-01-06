Thailand detects 527 new COVID cases in 56 provinces including newly hit SingBuri and Nan

Thailand logged 527 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, including over 400 migrants.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the 527 newly confirmed cases included 82 local infection cases and 439 migrant workers who were detected through active testing.

The total of accumulated cases in the country rose to 8,966. Of them, 4,397 recovered including 45 discharged over the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 65. COVID-19 has spread to 56 provinces including newly hit Sing Buri and Nan. (TNA)













