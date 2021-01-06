Thailand Dep. PM maintains No Lockdown, says coronavirus still at first stage

The COVID-19 spread in the country is considered as being in its first stage that does not justify a national lockdown, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Mr Wissanu said before a cabinet meeting that the spread was still in its first stage and control measures will be intensified if it enters the second stage.







The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in red zones and the number in red zones will determine if the spread reaches its second stage. At that stage, the spread will be considered as severe and acute.

“In the first stage, measures depend on the degrees of local situations. The prime minister authorized provincial governors to order local measures,” Mr Wissanu said.

The measures could vary in different provinces and they would be implemented at this stage, the deputy prime minister said.

When the spread enters the second stage, measures will be standard nationwide and the prime minister will order control measures instead of provincial governors in compliance with the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations, Mr Wissanu said.















