How to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19 in Thailand

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) advised the public to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D–Distancing, M–Mask wearing, H–Handwashing, T–Temperature check, and T–Thai Chana contact tracing application.

To this, the TAT adds E–Exercise, N–News and E–Emergency to cover all contingencies.









D – Distancing: Social distancing means what it says – keeping a safe space (2 metres or about 2 arms’ length) between yourself and other people who are not from your household. This becomes a challenge when flying on airplanes or taking ground transportation like air-conditioned buses or trains. For ground transportation, consider hiring a private car with a driver when practical to lower the risk. Obviously, avoiding crowded areas is the key, especially indoor spaces that aren’t well ventilated or are air-conditioned.

M – Mask wearing: This approach is taken seriously in Thailand. Masks are mandatory in both indoor and outdoor spaces and should be worn at all times for both your personal safety and for those around you.

H – Handwashing: Yes this is a repetitive message, but it can’t be said often enough. Clean hands save lives, and regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove COVID-19, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of the virus to others.

T – Temperature check: This is ubiquitous in Thailand. Every convenience store or shop will have either auto temperature procedures or individuals at the entrance of every business to manually check your temperature. While asymptomatic individuals will not show a fever, it is still your first line of defence as a tell-tale sign of possible COVID-19 infection.





T – ‘Thai Chana’: This contact tracing application is essential to all when venturing into public areas. Again personal safety takes precedent over privacy here, as the Thai public as a whole has heartly embraced its use. ‘Thai Chana’, (Thailand Wins) is a smartphone application to facilitate contact tracing and safety for both customers and establishments during the COVID-19 period.

E – Exercise: It is paramount to mental and physical health during COVID-19, especially while away from home. When fitness centres are closed and no longer an exercise option, it is important to know how to safely workout outdoors while travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the same rules apply: Avoid congested areas and conversation while exercising, masks should be worn before and after, maintaining good personal hygiene with frequent handwashing and avoiding touching the mouth, eyes, nose, and face.

N – News: TAT provides daily situation updates on COVID-19 in Thailand, making it the definitive news and information website for potential overseas visitors. It is especially important to check in regularly on www.tatnews.org to stay current on what remains a very fluid and fast changing situation.

E – Emergency: COVID-19 affects different people in many different ways. If you or your loved ones are showing any of the main symptoms (fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, diarrhoea, etc.) do not go to places like a local Thai pharmacy or private hospital if you think you might have COVID-19. Instead you should immediately call the Thai COVID-19 Hotline on 1422 and wait for further instructions.













