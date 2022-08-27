Thailand destroys 400,000 pieces of Intellectual Property violating products

Thailand’s intense suppression of intellectual property violations has paid off, as reflected in the United States’ 2021 report on IP violations. None of Thailand’s commerce centers or online markets were named in the report. On Friday (26 August), authorities destroyed some 400,000 pieces of IP-violating products worth 173 million baht.







All of the products destroyed were seized by the Royal Thai Police, the Customs Department, and the Department of Special Investigation. They included items such as clothes, leather wares, shoes, watches, mobile phones, computers, and optical discs. The items were destroyed by incineration and by compactors. Incinerators used were those which have limited impacts on the environment. Representatives from public agencies, embassies of trade partner countries, and the owners of intellectual properties observed the destruction.







Deputy Minister of Commerce Sinit Lertkrai said relevant agencies have continually prevented and suppressed intellectual property violations. This resulted in a decline in the number of seized illegal products. There were 570,000 pieces of seized items, equivalent to a damage value of 500 million baht, in 2021. This year, there were 400,000 pieces of seized items. Mr. Sinit said this reflected more effective suppression of products violating intellectual property. Aside from bolstering the confidence of trade partners, the drive also raises awareness among consumers about the impacts of IP-violating products. These products may be of low quality or may be hazardous to health.(NNT)

































