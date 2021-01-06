Thailand extends State of Emergency through Feb 28 to curb Covid-19 new wave

The Cabinet has approved the resolution to extend a nationwide state of emergency through Feb 28 in order to curb the Covid-19 outbreak after the current measure expires on Jan 15.

Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman said the extension will help authorities enforce strict and quick disease-control measures for containment of Covid-19.





Anucha said the new wave of Covid-19 infections spread widely to many areas in the country. The daily tallies rose among Thais and migrants. Those, who were infected but had no symptoms travelled and caused cluster infections.

Some patients concealed their travel history, which hindered disease investigation processes, he added. (TNA)













