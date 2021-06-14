Thailand deep south province of Yala enters lockdown and ban on restaurants dining

Yala has announced a lockdown, to restrict people’s movements in and out of the province, and a ban on dining in restaurants from tomorrow until July 7, after a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

According to Yala Provincial Public Health Official, Dr. Songkran Maichum, the province recorded 22 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 507 cases with five COVID-19 related deaths.







He said people who have to visit the province must use the “Yala Safe Alert” QR code and inform disease control officials before travel. All restaurants are only permitted to offer takeaway services until 10pm, and they are required to provide hand sanitizing gel. Customers are required to wear a face mask and keep a distance of two metres from each other.





Dr. Songkran said the province must contain the virus before next month’s three major events, namely the reopening of the new school term, the opening of a major fruit market and the Muslim festival Hari Raya Haji [Eid al-Adha]. (NNT)



















