Heavy rains raise concern in Nan, northern Thailand

It rained persistently in the northern province of Nan, especially in Chalerm Prakiat, Bo Klue and Thung Chang districts, and the Nan River and its tributaries became murky brown and were rising rapidly.

People in two riverside villages which stand in valleys in Pua district were told to evacuate as rainwater measured as much as 129 millimeters. Residents in 125 villages were put on orange alert and those in 118 other villages on standby.







Facebook user “May Sujit” posted a video clip and still pictures of a riverside in Sapan village of Bo Klue district this morning. They showed a murky brown and fast-flowing river due to runoffs. Rain was light but incessant there.

It rained steadily in Nan. Local officials warned people of possible flash floods and run-offs. (TNA)





















