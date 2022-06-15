Thailand declares cannabis smell, smoke public nuisance

The Royal Gazette has published the Ministry of Public Health’s notice declaring smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants a public nuisance.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, said the notice on smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants was published in the Royal Gazette on June 14 and took effect on June 15.







According to the notice, smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants causes a public nuisance. The abuse of cannabis, for recreation for example, can annoy people or harm public health. Particulate matters from the smoke can be inhaled and make people develop illnesses including lung disease, asthma and bronchitis.

The declaration was aimed at protecting public health from the harmful smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants. (TNA)

































