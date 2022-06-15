Bangkok governor campaigns cannabis-free at schools, concerns over overdoses and death

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he planned a campaign for cannabis-free schools out of concerns about the negative impacts of cannabis decriminalization.

After chairing a meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration executives, Mr Chadchart said that the meeting was worried about the decriminalization of cannabis as the BMA’s Medical Service Departrtment reported that the BMA’s hospitals admitted four cases of cannabis overdoses and one of them died.







Officials concerned blamed the hazard on cannabis side effects and people needed useful knowledge about cannabis, Mr Chadchart said.

According to him, teachers, parents and students should have the knowledge. Therefore, he planned a cannabis-free school campaign. Officials concerned will also try to prevent the abuse of cannabis in food preparation.





The Bangkok governor also said that the COVID-19 situation was improving in the capital, he planned to introduce demonstration areas for protesters and he was grateful for the military to organize concerts at public parks. (TNA)





































