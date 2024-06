H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a telephone conversation with H.E. Mr. Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Thailand-Czechia relations in 2024.

Both sides aimed to promote trade and investment, defense cooperation, people-to-people relations, and preparations for the 3rd Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation to be hosted by the Czech side. (MFA)