DPS joins working luncheon hosted by ESCAP Executive Secretary

Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, attended a working luncheon hosted by H.E. Mrs. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of ESCAP. Also in attendance were Director-General of the International Organizations Dept., Director-General of ASEAN Affairs Department, and Deputy Director General of TICA.

On this occasion, both sides discussed work plans for 2024 and collaboration between Thailand and ESCAP to promote development in the Asia-Pacific region. (MFA)





































