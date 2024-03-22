PM leads volunteer initiative to purify waterways across Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led the inauguration of a comprehensive volunteer initiative to purify the waterways across Bangkok, targeting 50 districts and 200 canals.

The endeavor celebrates the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 10th this year.







Adorned in the official volunteer uniform—a yellow shirt, yellow scarf, and a blue cap—bestowed by the royalty, the Prime Minister symbolized the solidarity between government officials and the public in executing social welfare tasks and fostering national pride.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Srettha articulated the King’s noble vision for enhancing the well-being of the Thai people and the country’s flourishing future. He highlighted the project’s goals to foster societal love and unity and to establish a pristine and secure environment for the populace.







Key activities of this initiative include debris removal, aquatic weed clearance, sidewalk painting and cleaning, and beautifying the canal surroundings to transform them into safe communal areas of the Phra Nakhon district. The collective contribution of all sectors, along with the dedication of volunteers and community members, is vital for the project’s triumph. (NNT)





































