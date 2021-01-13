Thailand cuts utility bills to ease hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic

The cabinet resolved to cut electricity and tap water fees and increase internet speeds among new measures to help people amid COVID-19 hardships.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that electricity fees would be reduced for households and small enterprises in February and March.





The users who consume no more than 150 units of electricity per month will not have to pay for the first 90 units. There will also be discounts for the consumption of more than 150 units.

Tap water fees will be reduced by 10% for households and small enterprises in February and March.

The speeds of home and mobile Internet services will be increased and their fees be reduced to support people in working from home.

The prime minister also said that the government planned to provide affected people with 3,500 baht per month for two months and the financial assistance would cover all groups including workers in the informal sector, freelances and farmers.

The Finance Ministry will present details of the aid to the cabinet next week, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)













