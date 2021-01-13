Thailand Green Economy to increase income in agricultural sector, reduce foreign dependency

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government would include green economy in its national agenda to increase income in the agricultural sector and reduce dependence on other countries.







Speaking after chairing a meeting of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Committee, Gen Prayut said that the government would make the bio-circular-green economy (BCG Model) a part of its national agenda so that the agricultural sector would play important roles in developing Thailand to be a high-income nation and improving people’s quality of life.





“Thailand has vast farmland but has neither made good use of it nor achieved cost-effectiveness in production. BCG Model is a key solution to boost productivity in limited farmland, create new products of high value and reduce dependence on other countries,” Gen Prayut said.

The government planned to successfully use the model within five years, he said. (TNA)















