Thailand could suffer 18,000 new Covid-19 cases a day in mid-January

Authorities may decide in seven days to intensify COVID-19 control measures; otherwise, new cases of infection can rise by as many as 18,000 a day in mid-January.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, gave the timeframe and warning after the CCSA considered possible scenarios of the latest local COVID-19 outbreak, presented by public health authorities.







In the scenario where nothing is done to control the disease, he said, the daily new COVID-19 cases could soar by 18,000 by Jan 14.

In the scenario where moderate control measures are imposed, daily new cases can go up by 4,000.

In the scenario with the intensification of disease control measures, new cases can be capped at lower than 1,000 a day.





“During the New Year, there will not be a lockdown except in maximum control areas such as Samut Sakhon province,” Dr Taweesilp said.

The country logged 155 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours comprising 134 local infections, 11 migrant workers and 10 arrivals in quarantine.

The total cases in the country rose to 6,440, 4,180 of whom recovered and 2,195 were being treated. The death toll increased by one to 61. (TNA)















