Bangkok food venues remain open but intimate customer services forbidden

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has intensified its response to the new wave of COVID-19 cases, by ordering animal fighting venues and bathhouses to close until 4 January 2021.

The BMA has issued a directive ordering 4 types of establishment to close immediately until 4 January 2021, as they are considered to be at high risk for COVID-19 transmission.





The four types of establishment ordered to close are horse racing courses, cockfighting dens and similar places, bull fighting venues, as well as other venues holding animal fights, including fish fighting, and bathhouses, including other establishments providing similar services.

Restrictions have been announced with which other businesses must comply, applicable to venues selling food and beverages, including alcoholic beverages, performance venues, including movie theaters and stage theaters. These venues are still allowed to operate, with strict health and safety measures implemented.







Food venues can still provide dine-in services and sell alcoholic beverages, however, certain activities, such as dancing, intimate customer services, or singing with customers, are prohibited. They must close by midnight.

The BMA’s order comes with a penalty of up to a year in prison, up to a 100,000 baht fine, or both. For violators, who may also be considered violating the Emergency Decree, there can be an additional 2 years, or 40,000 baht, or both.

Businesses which violate this order will be forced to close temporarily. The BMA is also encouraging every person to wear a face covering every time they leave home. (NNT)















