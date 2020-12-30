Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand pay homage to King Taksin the Great on Memorial Day

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have paid homage to King Taksin the Great on the occasion of King Taksin Memorial Day on December 28.







At 5:56 p.m. on Monday (Dec 28), Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to the King Taksin the Great Monument, placed in the middle of Wong Wian Yai in Khlong San district, Bangkok.



His Majesty the King laid royal wreaths of His Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother before the monument. Her Majesty Queen Suthida followed suit. His Majesty the King then lit candles and incense sticks to pay homage to King Taksin. King Taksin is remembered for his efforts to liberate Siam and its subsequent unification. King Taksin also paid much attention to the country’s economy, transport and education. The Thai government designated December 28 of every year as King Taksin Memorial Day. On December 28, 1767, King Taksin ascended the throne, and established the city of Thonburi as the capital. King Taksin passed away away in 1782 at the age of 47 after a reign of 15 years.

The King Taksin the Great Monument was built by the government and people of Thailand in 1953. Representatives from different agencies visited the monument to pay homage to King Taksin throughout the day.

Their Majesties the King and Queen returned to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace, Bangkok. Along their route, they were welcomed by crowds of people, who waited to observe their royal grace. Those gathered repeatedly chanted “Long Live the King”. For some people, this was their first time to greet Their Majesties, while others had observed their royal grace on several occasions.

Although it was an important day for the royal institution, many people gathered to express their love and loyalty to Their Majesties the King and Queen. (NNT)













