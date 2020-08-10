Thailand consumer confidence up, but still lowest in 21 years from tourism and employment

Aid measures, and the fifth phase easing of COVID-19 restrictions, allowed consumer confidence to improve last month, the third month in a row, to 50.1 points from 49.2 in June.







The President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), Asst. Prof. Dr. Thanavath Phonvichai, pointed out that despite the upward trend in consumer confidence, the figure is still at its lowest in 21 years and 10 months, on the continued negative impact of COVID-19 on spending, tourism, exports and employment, as well as concerns about the political situation.



Overall confidence in the economy, job prospects and revenue were also up compared to June, with only confidence in politics continuing a downward trend for the 17th month. (NNT)











