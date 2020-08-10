List of approved ‘Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ)’ hotels in Thailand

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin revealed the list of hotels used as Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facilities is publicly disclosed on the Department of Health Service Support website, asking the general public to be confident with protocols taken at these facilities to ensure public safety.







Currently, all persons entering Thailand from abroad for long-term stay are subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They can opt to stay in a facility of their liking at their own expense in the Alternative State Quarantine program.

The hotels used as quarantine facilities have all been tested for health and safety protocol compliance by security agencies and the Ministry of Public Health. Measures are being taken to maximize public safety, such as separate isolation zoning, two lab tests for COVID-19, 24-hour supervision by medical professionals, and the prohibition for any person in isolation to leave the premises throughout their quarantine period.





The CCSA spokesman has declined to comment on a suggestion to place an indication sign in front of hotels used as quarantine facilities, saying this is based on the discretion of each hotel, while stressing that the government emphasizes on the screening and quarantine process for every person entering the country to prevent new outbreak.

Please check the list of the alternative state quarantine hotels at http://www.hsscovid.com/.

Information about the alternative state quarantine in Thailand will also be updated and shared on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Alternative-State-Quarantine-105755234490444/. (NNT)











