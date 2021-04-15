Thailand considers partial lockdown in Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and 6 more provinces

The government is discussing the possibility of imposing a partial lockdown in Bangkok, Samutsakhon, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Narathiwas as well as Sakaew as more COVID-19 clusters emerging in other areas.







National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Natthapon Nakpanich said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) sub-committee will have to discuss the lockdown and other proposals with Public Health Ministry further today.



He said several more areas will possibly be declared outbreak red zones, while certain activities that normally bring people together will likely be restricted. (NNT)











